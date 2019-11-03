Israel may charge policewoman who shot Palestinian in back

Israel's Justice Ministry says it will soon decide whether to file charges against a former policewoman who shot an unarmed Palestinian in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet.

The ministry said Sunday it has completed a criminal investigation after holding four hearings into last year's incident. It did not say when it will announce its decision.

Channel 13 news aired a video of the incident Saturday, saying the man was stopped as he tried to enter Israel from the West Bank. He is ordered to leave and walks away. He is shot nearly 20 seconds later, screaming in pain as he collapses.

Israeli police said the woman, a member of the paramilitary border police, was removed from service after the incident was discovered. Other officers who were there were re-assigned.