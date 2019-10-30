Searchers look for man seen on YouTube falling on Mount Fuji

In this Aug. 27, 2019, photo, the shadow of Mt. Fuji is casted on clouds hanging below the summit, in Shizuoka prefecture, Japan. Japanese police are searching for a YouTuber seen falling while livestreaming his climb up Mt. Fuji. Police in the Shizuoka prefecture, home to Japan’s highest mountain, said a search by a 10-member rescue team continued Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 for a second day after the man was seen falling down the snow-covered slope near the peak. AP Photo

Japanese police are searching for a man who was seen falling down a snow-covered slope while livestreaming his climb up Mount Fuji on YouTube.

Police in Shizuoka, one of two prefectures that include Japan's highest mountain, said 10 rescuers were searching for a second day Wednesday after the man was seen falling near the peak.

Police began the search Monday after receiving calls from some viewers of his livestream.

The video, titled "Let's Go to Snowy Mt. Fuji," shows a man who identifies himself as TEDZU panting. "I'm rushing to the peak," he says.

The man complains repeatedly about his cold fingers. "My fingers are killing me. But I have to operate my smartphone. I should have brought a hot pack," he says.

He then tries various ways to warm his hands, including sticking one under his arm. The snow-covered path becomes narrower as he walks along a cliffside fence. Then the path slopes down and the man cautions himself against falling.

"Oh, this place is slippery, getting dangerous," the man says. "I'm trying to walk by the rocks, yes, rocks. It's a steep downhill."

"Wait!" he says. "I'm slipping." The noise of his slide can be heard on the video.

The fall accelerates. The video shows him sliding feet-up, with his hiking sticks hurtling away, before it ends abruptly.

Mount Fuji's climbing season ended last month. There is no law prohibiting climbers from entering the mountain at other times, police say.

A Shizuoka police official said searching for a victim in the snow could be difficult.