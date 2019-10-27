Far-right leader expected to gain support in German vote

A man sits behind a voting booth together with his dogs at a polling station in Erfurt, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The citizens of the German state Thuringia are going to elect their new parliament during this day. AP Photo

Voters in the German state of Thuringia are casting ballots in a state election that could boost a far-right politician known for his fiery anti-migrant speeches.

About 1.7 million people are eligible to vote in Sunday's election in the state, located in the heart of Germany and currently governed by a three-party left-wing coalition headed by Bodo Ramelow, a member of the ex-communist Left Party.

The state government is likely to lose its majority amid growing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Its leader in Thuringia, Bjoern Hoecke , has come under scrutiny from Germany's domestic intelligence agency for possible extremist views.

Since other parties have ruled out cooperating with the far-right Hoecke, forming a new governing coalition in the state could require previously untested alliances or a minority government.