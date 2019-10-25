The Latest: 2 more arrests in gruesome UK truck deaths case

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, in Thurrock, South England. The discovery in England of the bodies of 39 people believed to be from China lays bare some crucial but sometimes overlooked facts about China's development as a rising global power that has elevated hundreds of millions of its citizens to the middle classes. AP Photo

The Latest on the case of 39 people found dead in a truck in England (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

British police say they've arrested two more people in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England.

Police say a man and a woman, both 38 and from Warrington in northwest England, have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

The 25-year-old driver of the truck remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Essex police said the victims were believed to be from China. The truck was found Wednesday near a port in southeast England.

China's embassy in London, however, says Friday in a statement that police are still verifying the victims' identities and their nationalities had not yet been confirmed.

4 a.m.

China is calling for joint efforts to counter human smuggling after the discovery in Britain of 39 dead people believed to be Chinese who stowed away in a shipping container.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing that China could not yet confirm the victims' nationalities or identities but was working in cooperation with local authorities.

Hua says "I think that no matter where these victims come from, this is a great tragedy which drew the attention of the international community to the issue of illegal immigration," she said.

Hua said Chinese authorities were also seeking information from police in Belgium, from where the shipping container in which the bodies were found was transported to England.