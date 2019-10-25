Swiss indict 2 men accused of recruiting people for IS

Swiss prosecutors have indicted two men accused of recruiting people for the Islamic State group.

The attorney general's office said Friday that the two face charges of supporting and participating in IS. Both lived in northeastern Switzerland, and their names weren't provided.

The main suspect, a Swiss-Italian dual citizen, allegedly traveled to IS-controlled territory in Syria and on his return recruited several people for the group.

Prosecutors say the other suspect, a dual citizen of Switzerland and North Macedonia, tried to travel to Syria via North Macedonia, where police stopped him. He allegedly recruited one person for IS. Both men are accused of spreading propaganda for the group.

The case against the first suspect was opened in February 2015 and was later expanded to include the second suspect.