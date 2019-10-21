Turkey warns Kurdish forces to withdraw, ahead of deadline

CORRECTING LOCATION TO ISTANBUL - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during an event called " Let's stop smoking, let's drink Rize tea " in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Turkey's defense ministry says Sunday it is closely monitoring the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish forces as required by a U.S.-brokered cease-fire. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool )

Turkey's foreign minister has renewed warnings that his country will resume its military offensive in northeast Syria if Kurdish fighters don't vacate the region before the end of a U.S.-brokered cease-fire Tuesday evening.

Speaking in Istanbul Monday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: "If they don't withdraw, our operation will re-start."

He accused Syrian Kurdish groups of 30 live fire violations of the four-day-old truce, which killed one Turkish soldier.

He said Turkey retaliated against these attacks.

He added however, that Kurdish fighters were complying with the U.S.-backed deal and withdrawing from areas that Turkey controls following its wide-ranging incursion, launched on Oct. 9.

Turkey has demanded that Kurdish forces withdraw from a border strip in northern Syria 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep, where it intends to resettle refugees.