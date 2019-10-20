Italian ex-premier Renzi seeks to create new center-right

Former Italian Prime Minister and founder of the Italia Viva (Italy alive) party Matteo Renzi speaks at a meeting in Florence, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Claudio Giovannini

Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi is appealing to disillusioned members of ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's party to join forces.

Renzi made his appeal Sunday, a day after Berlusconi and his much-weakened Forza Italia party appeared marginalized at a right-wing rally led by Matteo Salvini of the populist League.

While Berlusconi's party is losing popularity, a post-fascist party, the Brothers of Italy, is pulling the conservative movement further to the right.

Renzi said the rally in Rome "ended the cultural model of the center-right. ... Yesterday Salvini took the reins and I understand the discomfort of the managers and rank-and-file of Forza Italia."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Renzi split from the Democratic Party after supporting the formation of the new government with the 5-Star Movement to create his own "Italia viva" party.