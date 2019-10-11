World
Sex tapes, scandals in Hungary’s local election campaign
Campaigns in Hungary for upcoming municipal elections have been tainted by candidates' sex tapes, alleged drug use and other scandals, while the most important contest — for mayor of Budapest — is seen by several pollsters as a statistical dead heat.
Sunday's vote around the country is also seen as a chance to test cooperation between opposition groups, which in many races are backing a joint candidate to attempt to break the nearly decade-long domination of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.
Analysts say the scandalous revelations about candidates both from Fidesz and the opposition are provoking the interest of voters long-jaded by the constant glut of corruption scandals.
Hungarians will be choosing over 3,100 mayors and 16,000 councilors nationwide.
