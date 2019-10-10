World
Amnesty International urges Malaysia to end death penalty
Amnesty International has urged Malaysia to abolish the death penalty, saying unfair trials and the use of harsh treatment to obtain confessions put people at risk of execution.
In a reversal earlier this year, the government said the death penalty will continue but removed mandatory death sentences for 11 offenses.
The human rights group said Thursday that 73% of the 1,281 people on death row were convicted of drug offenses, including 568 foreigners and many poor members of ethnic minorities. It said a pattern of unfair trials and secretive hangings has stained Malaysia's criminal justice system.
It urged Malaysia to repeal the mandatory death penalty for all crimes and maintain a moratorium on executions until then.
