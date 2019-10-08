More dead wild elephants found at Thai waterfall; toll at 11

In this Oct. 5, 2019, photo released by the Department of National Parks, two elephants are seen stuck on the edge of the Haew Narok Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Nayok, central Thailand. A herd of wild elephants was swept away by raging waters in Thailand's national park, drowning six, while rangers helped steer two animals out of a deep ravine. (Department of National Parks via AP)

Wildlife officials in Thailand say they have discovered the carcasses of five more wild elephants downstream from a waterfall where the bodies of six other elephants were found last weekend.

National Parks spokesman Sompote Maneerat says the carcasses were discovered by a drone being used to investigate how the first six elephants plunged to their deaths at the Haew Narok — Ravine of Hell — waterfall in Khao Yai National Park in northeastern Thailand.

Park officials say the first group of elephants evidently died when trying to reach a dead calf.

Sompote said Tuesday that the death toll of 11 is the highest number of elephants to die in a single incident in Khao Yai.

The elephant population at the park is estimated to be about 300.