Sri Lanka presidential candidate’s citizenship challenged

A Sri Lankan court has decided to hear a petition challenging presidential hopeful Gotabaya Rajapaksa's citizenship.

The Court of Appeal on Monday set a hearing for Wednesday on a petition filed by two civil activists who claim that Gotabaya has not lawfully obtained his Sri Lankan citizenship after living in the U.S for many years.

They seek an order declaring Gotabaya a non-citizen as he prepares to file a nomination for the Nov. 16 presidential election.

They allege that Gotabaya renounced his Sri Lankan citizenship in 2003, and two years later regained citizenship in an irregular manner.

Gotabaya returned from the U.S in 2005 to help with his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidential campaign. He was appointed defense secretary after his brother's victory.