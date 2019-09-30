Yemen’s Houthi rebels release nearly 300 detainees

The International Committee of the Red Cross says Yemen's Houthi rebels have released 290 detainees rounded up over the years and held in several detention centers across the war-torn country.

It's hoped the release could revive stalled agreements signed last year between the rebels and Yemen's internationally recognized government to free all detainees held by the warring sides.

The detainees were taken in Houthi raids since 2014, when the rebels overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north.

Monday's statement from the ICRC's chief in Yemen, Franz Rauchenstein, says the Red Cross facilitated the release. He expressed hope "this operation opens the door to further releases to bring comfort to families awaiting reunification with their loved ones."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Yemen's conflict pits Iranian-aligned Houthis against a Saudi-led coalition backing the government.