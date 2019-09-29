Lawyer: Suspect in fatal West Bank bombing ‘severely beaten’

A lawyer for a Palestinian suspect in a deadly West Bank bombing says the man has been severely beaten in Israeli custody.

Mahmoud Hassan says Sunday that Samir Arbeed was on a respirator at Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem and "suffered broken ribs and kidney failure."

Israel's internal security agency says the man "did not feel well" during interrogation and was taken to a hospital. It gave no further details.

On Saturday, Israeli officials announced that Arbeed and two others had been arrested for involvement in last month's bombing that killed a teenage Israeli girl and wounded her father and a brother at a spring near Dolev, a settlement northwest of Jerusalem.

The lawyer said Arbeed had "undergone severe torture."

Israel says Arbeed and his cell planned other attacks.