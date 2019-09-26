They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

Nauru President Lionel Aingimea addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the United Nations headquarters. AP Photo

Lots of leaders saying lots of things about lots of topics — topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world.

That's what the speechmaking at the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain enormous topics and certain louder voices dominate.

Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts you might not have heard — the voices of leaders speaking at the United Nations who might not have captured the headlines and the airtime on Thursday, the third day of 2019 debate.

___

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"We are losing our loved ones and their expertise. We are losing our history as well."

— Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, president of Nauru, speaking of the high noncommunicable disease rates in his country

___

"Those of us from low-lying atolls and coastal areas across the Pacific are living the reality of climate change. This reality has become our nightmare."

— David Panuelo, president of Micronesia

___

"Solidarity with refugees and displaced persons must not be a matter of political decision or political choice. That is above all a matter of humanity."

— Milo Dukanovic, president of Montenegro

___

"History knows us. We have built empires and cities of the West with our blood, sweat and minerals. Africa has given more resources to the developed world, far more than we ever received in aid or any rhetoric of philanthropy."

— Peter Mutharika, president of Malawi.

___

"The future is female, for we need to understand that we cannot succeed when approximately half of our global population is being held back."

— Joseph Muscat, prime minister of Malta