Nigerian military accuses aid group of aiding Boko Haram

Nigeria's army has shut down offices of the international aid organization Action Against Hunger, accusing it of providing food and drugs to the Boko Haram extremist group.

The army issued a persona non grata action on Thursday against the organization after shutting offices in Maiduguri and Damaturu.

Action Against Hunger calls the allegations false, saying assistance to millions of people in Nigeria's troubled northeast is in jeopardy. It calls on authorities to allow the organization to continue its work.

This isn't the first time Nigeria's military has targeted an aid organization.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

In December it asked the United Nations children's agency to leave and accused it of training spies for Boko Haram. The ban was rescinded after public outcry.

Boko Haram's decade-old insurgency has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.