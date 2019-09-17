World
Most senior Catholic pedophile appeals Australia convictions
The most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children has lodged an appeal in Australia's highest court against his convictions for molesting two choirboys in a cathedral more than two decades ago.
The High Court registry confirmed that Cardinal George Pell had lodged a 12-page application on Tuesday for the seven judges to consider hearing his appeal.
A unanimous Victoria state County Court jury in December found Pope Francis' former finance minister guilty of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral in the late 1990s.
The Victoria Court of Appeal last month rejected his appeal in a 2-1 ruling. Whichever side lost that appeal was expected to turn to the High Court.
The 78-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison in March.
