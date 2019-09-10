Mugabe’s body believed to be leaving Singapore for Zimbabwe

A man walks past a mural of former president Robert Mugabe, in the low income neighbourhood of Mbare, known to have many supporters of Mugabe's ZANU-PF party, in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Mugabe, who enjoyed strong backing from Zimbabwe's people after taking over in 1980, but whose support waned following decades of repression, economic mismanagement and allegations of election-rigging, is expected to be buried on Sunday, state media reported. AP Photo

A vehicle believed to be carrying the body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has left a Singapore funeral parlor.

Police escorting the vehicle Wednesday morning said the convoy was heading to the airport.

Mugabe died Friday at a hospital in Singapore at age 95.

The ex-guerrilla chief took power in 1980 when Zimbabwe shook off white minority rule and stayed in power for decades.

Zimbabwe's information minister said Mugabe's body will lie in state at two stadiums in the capital for three days. His burial is scheduled on Sunday.