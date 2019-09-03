World

MH17 investigators want to speak to Ukrainian prisoner

The Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors investigating the downing five years ago of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine want to speak to a man being held by Ukrainian authorities, calling him a "person of interest" in their probe.

The fate of Volodymyr Tsemakh could be a factor in the stalled prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine as Dutch prosecutors want him to remain in Ukraine.

Brechtje van de Moosdijk, a spokeswoman for the Joint Investigation Team investigating the downing by a surface-to-air Buk missile of the Malaysian flight on July 17, 2014, said Tuesday that Tsemakh is currently in a Ukrainian jail, "but if he's being swapped then, well of course it's hard to say that we can speak to him when he would be in Russia."

  Comments  