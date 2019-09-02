10 students injured in Chinese elementary school attack

Ten students were injured Monday in an attack at an elementary school in central China, officials said.

The attack occurred about 8 a.m. on the first day of the new semester in Enshi city in Hubei province, local authorities said in a statement. The wounded students were taken to a hospital.

A suspect was in custody and was being investigated. The motive for the attack was unclear and no further details were immediately available.

In June last year, two children were stabbed to death by a man outside an elementary school in Shanghai.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In April last year, nine were killed and more than a dozen injured outside a middle school in northwestern Shaanxi province by an attacker who allegedly was a former pupil seeking revenge for having been bullied.