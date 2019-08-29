Archbishop of Canterbury calls for unity in Sri Lanka

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, center, pays homage to victims of the Easter Sunday attacks, kneeling at the spot where the suicide bomber detonated explosives at St. Sebastian's church in Katuwapitiya village, Negombo , Sri Lanka, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. More than 250 people were killed in coordinated suicide bomb attacks at three churches and three tourist hotels on Easter Sunday that were claimed by the Islamic State group and carried out by a local radicalized Muslim group. AP Photo

The Archbishop of Canterbury has emphasized the need for Christian unity as he paid tribute to the victims of the Easter Sunday bomb attacks at a Roman Catholic church in Sri Lanka.

The figurehead of the Church of England, Justin Welby on Thursday visited St. Sebastian's Church in the seaside town of Negombo soon after he arrived on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka.

More than 100 people died in the church in Negombo, known as "The Little Rome" for it dense Catholic population. A total of 263 people were killed when seven suicide bombers from a local Muslim group attacked three churches and three luxury hotels on April 21.

Welby is expected to meet Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and preside over service in an Anglican cathedral in Colombo.