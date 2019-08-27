Florida man killed in boat crash involving ‘Shark Tank’ star’s boat, TMZ reports

Kevin O’Leary/Miami Herald File

A boat owned by “Shark Tank’s” Kevin O’Leary was involved in a fatal crash in Ontario, Canada, that left a Florida man dead and a woman injured, TMZ reported Tuesday.

The crash happened in Lake Joseph, north of Toronto, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to CTV News Northern Ontario.

A story posted on the community website MuskokaRegion.com said the accident, which sent a total of five people to a hospital, involved a large boat and a smaller one.

TMZ said the smaller boat is owned by O’Leary. TMZ could not confirm whether O’Leary was on the boat at the time of the accident.

The Ontario Provincial Police, the agency investigating the crash, won’t release names of the people involved unless someone is charged, TMZ said.

The man killed was 64, but no other information about him was released, including where in Florida he was from. A 48-year-old woman from Canada was also injured, TMZ said.