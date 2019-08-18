Jordan summons Israeli envoy over holy site clashes

Jordan has summoned Israel's ambassador to protest "Israeli violations" at a Jerusalem holy site sacred to Muslims and Jews.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Amman delivered a "decisive letter" to the ambassador, including a call "to immediately cease all Israeli violations and all Israeli attempts to change the historical, legal status" at the site.

Muslim worshippers clashed with Israeli police last week at the site, known as the Temple Mount to Jews and the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims. Palestinians were protesting a visit by hundreds of Israelis to the flashpoint site on a day in which Muslim and Jewish holidays coincided.

Jordan says the site is a "place of worship for Muslims only."

The hilltop shrine is managed by an Islamic trust under Jordanian stewardship.