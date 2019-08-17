2 die in knife attack at German train station

German police say a man and a woman were fatally stabbed at a crowded train station in the town of Iserlohn in what was described as an "act of relationship violence." The incident was the third fatal attack at a German train station within a month.

The dpa news agency reported Saturday that police had arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the attack on the woman, 32, and another man, who was 23. The station was full of people at the time, police said, including a wedding party of around 20 people. The suspect surrendered to police at the scene without resisting.

Police said in a statement that investigators found no reason to consider the attack as anything other than a case of domestic violence.

The killings follow two other widely reported homicides at train stations in Germany. An 8-year-old boy died July 29 after being pushed in front of a train in Frankfurt; police say the suspect, a 40-year-old Eritrean residing in Switzerland, had been under psychiatric treatment. On July 20, a 34-year-old woman was pushed in front of a train in Voerde. She and the 28-year-old suspect weren't acquainted.

After the Frankfurt killing, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called for more police at train stations and more security cameras in public places.