Death toll rises to 93 in floods, mudslides in south India

A man sits on a bench on a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. India's monsoon rain runs from June through September. AP Photo

At least 93 people have been killed and more than 400,000 displaced in floods and mudslides caused by days of torrential rains in southern India.

The worst-hit has been the state of Kerala where the death toll rose to 57 by late Saturday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has tweeted.

This is an increase from 42 deaths reported from Aug. 8. More than 165,000 people have left their homes for relief camps.

A news report says another 31 people have been killed in rain-related accidents in neighboring Karnataka while at least five are reported dead in Tamil Nadu state.

Kerala suffered catastrophic floods a year ago when heavy downpours killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.