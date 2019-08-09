Russia: If ‘terrorists’ adhere to cease-fire it will happen

A senior Russian diplomat says the moment "terrorists" adhere to a cessation of hostilities in Syria's northwestern Idlib province is when there will actually be another cease-fire.

Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky told reporters Friday the Syrian army observed the Aug. 1 cease-fire but al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the most powerful rebel group in Idlib, didn't and "it takes two to tango."

He said Hayat Tahrir al-Sham needs "to surrender," or those that support it need to find a solution.

Both sides were reported to have repeatedly violated the truce. The Syrian army announced on Aug. 5 it was resuming its offensive on Idlib.

Polyansky spoke after closed Security Council consultations on last week's meeting between Russia, Iran and Turkey. They issued a statement calling for respect for last September's cease-fire.