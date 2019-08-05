Malaysian police investigate missing teen London schoolgirl

This undated photo taken from the Facebook page of The Lucie Blackman Trust shows Nora Quoirin. Police in Malaysia say they do not yet have any signs of foul play in the disappearance of the 15-year-old London schoolgirl. The family of Quoirin says her father discovered her missing from her bedroom Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at a resort hotel in a nature reserve, south of Kuala Lumpur. The Lucie Blackman Trust

Police in Malaysia say they are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old London schoolgirl, but there are no initial indications of foul play.

The family of Nora Quoirin says her father discovered her missing from her bedroom Sunday morning at a resort hotel in a nature reserve 63 kilometers (39 miles) south of Kuala Lumpur.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity supporting people during a crisis overseas, quoted the girl's aunt saying the family considers her disappearance a criminal matter.

The aunt, Aisling Agnew, said the 15-year old was especially vulnerable because she has learning and developmental disabilities, and would not leave her parents voluntarily.

The deputy police chief for the state where she disappeared said Monday there are no indications yet of foul play, but investigations are continuing.