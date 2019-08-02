1 dead, 4 hurt after quake hits off Indonesia coast

People leave a shopping mall following an earthquake in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. A strong earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island on Friday, swaying buildings as far away as the capital and prompting national authorities to urge those in coastal areas to head to higher ground in case of a tsunami. AP Photo

Indonesian authorities say one person has died of a heart attack and more 100 houses are damaged after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit off Java island, swaying buildings as far away as the capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Friday night's quake was centered 151 kilometers (94 miles) from Banten province off the island's southwest coast.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Saturday that a woman died of a heart attack while fleeing to safety in Pecangsari, the village closest to the epicenter. Four people have been injured.

The agency says at least 113 houses and buildings were damaged and about 1,050 people fled to temporary shelters. TV footage showed several houses and buildings in Banten and West Java provinces, including a sport stadium and hospitals, suffered minor damage.