Iran president: US sanctions on foreign minister ‘childish’

In this photo released by the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. President Hassan Rouhani suggested on Wednesday that Iran might release a U.K.-flagged ship if Britain takes similar steps to release an Iranian oil tanker seized by the British Royal Navy off Gibraltar earlier this month. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iran's president says U.S. financial sanctions on Iran's foreign minister are "childish" and a barrier to diplomacy.

Hassan Rouhani's remarks Thursday came after the Trump administration announced it imposed financial sanctions on Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as part of its escalating campaign of pressure against the Islamic Republic.

The highly unusual action of penalizing another nation's top diplomat followed President Donald Trump's executive order placing sanctions on Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Rouhani says the U.S. has "started doing childish things."

He says U.S. officials "claim to want to negotiate with Iran, without any pre-conditions . and then they put sanctions" on Zarif.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf region since Trump's withdrawal last year from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposition of new sanctions.