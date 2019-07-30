Germany: motive in fatal train pushing still a mystery

Flowers and candles lay near the track where an eight-year-old boy was pushed on the rails and died at the train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 29, 2019. AP Photo

German prosecutors are still trying to determine the motives of a man suspected of pushing an 8-year-old boy and his mother in front of a train at Frankfurt's main station. The boy suffered fatal injuries.

News agency dpa reported that Frankfurt prosecutors said Tuesday the suspect, a 40-year-old Eritrean citizen, hasn't yet given any information on a possible motive.

Police have said that the man apparently tried unsuccessfully to push a third person onto the track before fleeing the scene Monday, and that there appeared to be no connection between the suspect and the victims. He was chased by passers-by and arrested near the station.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer planned to meet the heads of German security authorities in Berlin later Tuesday following the incident.