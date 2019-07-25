Indonesia approves amnesty for woman who recorded harassment

A woman sentenced to prison for recording her boss's sexual harassment wept and lawmakers clapped as Indonesia's parliament unanimously approved an amnesty recommended by the country's president.

Baiq Nuril Maknun's ordeal began in 2014 when she began receiving telephone calls from the headmaster at a school where she taught describing his sexual relationship with another woman.

At parliament on Wednesday, Maknun said, "Don't let anyone else have an experience like mine. It hurt so much, I hope there won't be any more victims, and women should dare to speak up."

The case has become a #MeToo moment for Indonesia, a conservative nation that tolerates child marriage, has high levels of violence against women and imposes virginity tests on women who want to join the military or police.