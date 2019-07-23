Sydney police find drug haul in van that hit police cars

Police have charged a driver after methamphetamine valued at more than $140 million was found in a van that crashed into police cars parked outside a Sydney police station.

A police statement said Tuesday a Toyota HiAce van hit the cars outside the Eastwood Police Station on Monday morning, causing significant damage to one car but injuring no one.

Police stopped a van in a nearby suburb about an hour later, arrested a 28-year-old man and seized 273 kilograms (602 pounds) of crystal meth with an estimated street value of more than 200 million Australian dollars ($140 million).

Police says he was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs, negligent driving and not giving his details to police.

The man was refused bail.