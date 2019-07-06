Saudi coalition intercepts rebel Yemeni drones

The Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen said Saturday its forces intercepted drones fired by Yemeni rebels at the kingdom.

The statement by the Saudi-led coalition said the drones had been launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen's capital of Sanaa, but did not say where the drones had been intercepted.

The coalition denied Houthi claims that the attacks resulted in the suspension of air traffic at two Saudi airports near the country's southern border with Yemen.

The Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel had said the rebels attacked Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan with Qasef-2K drones.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Houthis have increasingly used drones to target southern Saudi Arabia, including two recent strikes on Abha airport, which have killed one person and wounded more than 30.

The Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes in Yemen have been internationally criticized for killing civilians.