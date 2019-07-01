South Korea’s Moon calls Trump-Kim summit end of hostility

People read publically displayed newspapers reporting the Sunday meeting between North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, July 1, 2019, in Pyongyang, North Korea. President Donald Trump returned to the White House Sunday night after a four-day visit to Asia highlighted by a history-making, if brief, side trip to North Korea. AP Photo

South Korea's president calls a recent U.S.-North Korean summit at the Korean border an end of mutual hostility between the countries.

President Moon Jae-in's comments Tuesday came despite skepticism that Sunday's meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was more show than substance.

Moon told a Cabinet meeting that the Trump-Kim summit meant that the two countries declared "an end of hostile relations" and the "start of an era of peace."

Moon, a liberal, has lobbied hard to set up diplomacy between Trump and Kim to help find a peaceful settlement of the North Korean nuclear crisis.

Trump and Kim agreed Sunday to resume nuclear talks. But neither side has indicated they are any closer to agreeing on how to achieve North Korea's denuclearization.