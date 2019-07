Ex-Colombian rebel leader goes missing, raises concerns

FILE - In this June 12, 2019 file photo, former FARC rebel Jesus Santrich gives a victory signal to journalists as he attends a session of the Chamber of Representatives at the Colombian congress in Bogota, Colombia. United Nations workers assisting in Colombia’s peace process said Monday, July 1, that Santrich, who's real name is Seuxis Hernandez has gone missing, raising concerns for his safety. AP Photo

U.N. authorities said Monday that an ex-rebel leader in Colombia recently freed from prison and sworn into Congress has gone missing, raising concerns for his safety.

United Nations workers assisting in Colombia's peace process said Seuxis Hernandez abandoned his security detail granted lawmakers.

The former leftist rebel best known by his alias Jesus Santrich was elected last year to one of 10 seats guaranteed to ex-combatants with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia as part of a 2016 peace deal ending a half-century of conflict.

He was recently released from prison by Colombia's Supreme Court, which found that his election gave him limited immunity from prosecution.

Authorities say he vanished Sunday.

Santrich remains wanted on U.S. drug charges, suspected of shipping 10 tons of cocaine to the United States.