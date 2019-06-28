Thai anti-military activist attacked and left unconscious

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, a pro-democracy leader Sirawith Seritiwat talks on the micro phone during a gathering marking the fourth anniversary of the military take-over of government in Bangkok, Thailand. The Thai activist who opposes the military's role in politics has been assaulted and left unconscious by four unknown assailants, the second attack the activist has faced this month as violence against the ruling military junta's opponents become more aggressive. AP Photo

A Thai activist who opposes the military's role in politics has been assaulted and left unconscious in the second attack against him this month, as violence against pro-democracy advocates becomes more aggressive.

According to a lawyers' group and the activist's mother, Sirawith Seritiwat was attacked before noon Friday by four men who used baseball bats to hit him in the head and left him unconscious on a sidewalk.

According to their accounts, the attackers rode motorcycles that did not carry license plates and wore helmets as they attacked Sirawith.

Thailand's military seized power in a 2014 coup and has since heavily cracked down on dissent while failing to investigate violence against critics.