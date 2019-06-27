Twin suicide attacks target police in Tunis; 9 hurt

Twin suicide attacks targeting security forces struck Tunisia's capital on Thursday, injuring at least nine people.

One attacker detonated explosives in a busy commercial district near the French embassy shortly before 11 a.m., apparently targeting a police patrol. At least five people were injured, including two officers.

At nearly the same time, a second bomber struck at an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city. Four officers were hospitalized with injuries.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.