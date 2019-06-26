Australia probes reports of citizen detained in North Korea

The Australian government says it is "urgently seeking clarification" on reports that an Australian has been detained in North Korea.

Australian and South Korean media have identified the detained man as 29-year-old university student in Pyongyang, Alek Sigley.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement on Thursday the department is "providing consular assistance ... to the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea."

Sigley is from the west coast city of Perth.

Australia does not have an embassy in North Korea.

Official media in North Korea haven't mentioned the reported arrest.