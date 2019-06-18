Overloaded boat capsizes in Indonesia, at least 17 dead

Indonesian police say an overloaded passenger boat has capsized off the main island of Java, killing at least 17 people and leaving four others missing.

East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said Tuesday the Arim Jaya was traveling from Sumenep on Madura island to neighboring Sampang when it capsized Monday after being hit by a 1-meter (3-foot) wave.

The wooden boat was carrying 60 people but was designed for just 30.

Mangera said search teams and local fishermen rescued 39 people.

He said rescuers recovered 17 bodies, including five children, from the choppy waters and were searching for four missing people.

Boat accidents caused by overcrowding and poor safety standards are common in the archipelago nation of more than 17,000 islands.