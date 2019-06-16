The Latest: Hong Kong activists urge public to hold strike

A protester waves a British flag outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she will suspend a proposed extradition bill indefinitely in response to widespread public unhappiness over the measure, which would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in mainland courts. AP Photo

The Latest on protests in Hong Kong against an extradition bill (all times local):

1 p.m.

Hong Kong activists are encouraging the public to support strikes by workers, teachers and students on Monday.

The call comes as Hong Kong residents gather for a march through the downtown on Sunday to protest a government plan to enact extradition legislation. Hong Kong's top leader said she was suspending the proposal but opponents want her to drop it for good.

Bonny Leung and other leaders of the pro-democracy Civil Human Rights Front say trade unions, teachers and others would carry on with plans for a strike on Monday as part of the campaign against the extradition bill.

She says, "We encourage all the public to carry on the campaign."

10:15 a.m.

Hong Kong is bracing for another massive protest over an unpopular extradition bill, a week after the crisis brought as many as 1 million into the streets.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Saturday said she was suspending work on the bill that would allow some suspects to be sent for trial in mainland Chinese courts.

But pro-democracy activists say that's not enough. They want the proposal withdrawn and are calling for Lam to step down.

In Beijing, the communist government issued statements backing Lam's decision.

Mourners meanwhile laid flowers Sunday on the pavement near where a man fell to his death a day earlier after hanging a protest banner on scaffolding on a shopping mall.

Emergency workers tried to cushion the man's fall but failed to catch him.