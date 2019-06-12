Islamic State in Afghanistan aims to attack US, general says

The Marine general overseeing the U.S. war effort in Afghanistan says the Islamic State affiliate there has hopes of attacking the U.S. homeland.

But Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of Central Command, says the extremist group's aspirations are being frustrated by American counterterrorism operations in its strongholds in northeastern Afghanistan.

McKenzie spoke to three reporters during a refueling stop in Germany on the last leg of an eight-day trip through the Middle East. He did not stop in Afghanistan, but the war there is a major focus, along with Iran, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

McKenzie says the U.S. has not been able to reduce the size of the Islamic State group in Afghanistan, but is containing its ambitions.