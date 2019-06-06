Gunmen kill 2 Pakistani troops deployed for Eid in southwest

Pakistan's military says suspected militants have opened fire on a paramilitary vehicle patrolling in the town of Hernai in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing two troops before fleeing.

In a statement, it said Thursday's attack targeted troops deployed for security duty during the three-day Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which began across Pakistan on Wednesday. It said a search has been launched to track the assailants.

No one claimed responsibility but small separatist groups have been blamed for previous such attacks.

Baluchistan province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, such as gas and oil.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The province has also witnessed attacks claimed by Sunni Muslim militants.