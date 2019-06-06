Hungary: Death toll rises to 15 in Danube tour boat crash

A boat taking part in the rescue operations is anchored under Margaret Bridge in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. A sightseeing boat carrying 33 South Korean tourists was crashed by a large river cruise ship and sank in the River Danube at a pier of Margaret Bridge on May 29, killing at least seven tourists. Seven other tourists were injured, 21 persons, including the two crew members, went missing. Zoltan Mathe

Hungarian police say two more bodies have been recovered from the Danube River tour boat crash, raising the death toll to 15, with 13 of the 33 South Koreans on board and the two Hungarian crew members still missing.

Seven South Korean tourists were rescued after the May 29 collision between the Hableany (Mermaid) sightseeing boat and the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship.

A huge floating crane may be able to lift the Hableany out of the water in the coming days.

However, the Adam Clark, named after the Scottish engineer who oversaw construction of Budapest's Chain Bridge completed in 1849, was docked Thursday in north Budapest, as the Danube's high water level is not allowing it to reach the site of the wreckage, near the Hungarian Parliament building.