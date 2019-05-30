Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109

FILE - In this Sunday, May 12, 2019, file photo, basketball fans cheer for the Toronto Raptors before claiming victory over the Philadelphia 76ers outside Maple Leaf Square during their NBA Eastern Conference semifinal basketball game in Toronto. For Raptors games, Maple Leaf Square, aka Jurassic Park, boasts a college vibe of rowdy fans crammed into an area that covers two city blocks. Tijana Martin

Pascal Siakam scored a playoff career-high 32 points and the Toronto Raptors won the first NBA Finals game played outside the U.S., beating the Golden State Warriors 118-109 on Thursday night.

The Raptors hardly looked like newcomers to the NBA's biggest stage, controlling the action most of the way against a Golden State team beginning its fifth straight NBA Finals appearance.

Kawhi Leonard added 23 points and Marc Gasol had 20 for the Raptors.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points and Klay Thompson had 21 for the Warriors, who had won all four Game 1s in the last four years. All those had come at home, but this time Golden State doesn't have home-court advantage.

Game 2 is Sunday in Toronto.