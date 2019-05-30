Sudan protesters threaten military with civil disobedience

FILE - In this April 30, 2019 file photo, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, second right, speaks at a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan. Sudan's ruling military council is meeting with protesters on Sunday, May19, 2019, to discuss the country's political transition after talks were halted for three days while roads were cleared outside the main sit-in in the capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo) AP

Sudan's protesters are threatening a civil disobedience campaign if the ruling military refuses to hand over power to civilians.

The threat comes after a two-day strike meant to pressure the military showed no tangible effects.

The coalition representing the protesters and opposition groups — known as Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change — claims the strike was a success.

It also chastised the security forces for intimidating the strikers by firing warning shots. Gunfire killed a female street vendor late on Wednesday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saddiq Farouk, head of the Sudanese Professional Association that's been behind the protests that drove longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir from power last month, said the military's stand would lead to "more escalation."

Negotiations between the protesters and the military about the handover of power have stalled.