Duterte’s allies dominate Senate race, shut out opposition

Final results from the Philippines' midterm elections last week show the president's allies won a majority of the 12 Senate seats being decided, while a shutout of the opposition slate heralds a stronger grip on power by a leader accused of massive human rights violations.

Philippine elections officials were to proclaim the winning Senate candidates Wednesday after finishing the official count of the May 13 elections overnight. The tally had been delayed by glitches in automated counting machines.

Eight aspirants to seats in the 24-member Senate were backed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Among the winners is Duterte's former national police chief, Ronald dela Rosa, who enforced the president's crackdown on illegal drugs, a campaign that left thousands of suspects dead and drew international condemnation.