Austrian interior minister’s job on the line after scandal

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (Austrian People's Party) addresses the media during a press conference at the Federal Chancellors Office in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Kurz has called for an early election after the resignation of his vice chancellor spelled an end to his governing coalition. AP Photo

Austria's leader is apparently preparing to force out the country's interior minister, a prominent and divisive figure in the far-right Freedom Party, after the country's vice chancellor resigned in a scandal over a covertly filmed video.

Conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called for a new national election after Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache quit his post and the leadership of the Freedom Party on Saturday. The election is expected in September, but it remains unclear how the country will be governed until then.

For now, the Freedom Party's ministers remain in place in Kurz's ruling coalition.

A minister from Kurz's party, Gernot Bluemel, told ORF television he expects that Kurz will dismiss Kickl. Bluemel cited a need to end the scandal triggered by a video in which Strache apparently offered government contracts to a Russian investor.