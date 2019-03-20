AP PHOTOS: City that voted for Brexit is still waiting

Cranes are silhouetted during sunrise in the port of Sunderland, England, Friday, March 15, 2019. Sunderland voted for Brexit to make itself heard, and in hope of a brighter future. This city in northeast England once built ships that drove global commerce and helped Britain rule the waves. Coal from the surrounding mines helped power the country. The mines and shipyards are long gone, and like many British cities, Sunderland has had to find a new identity, and new jobs, for the post-industrial era. Frank Augstein AP Photo