World

Last remaining US diplomats leave Venezuela

The Associated Press

March 14, 2019 01:48 PM

A mall employe inspects stores one day after the mall was looted, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Venezuela's largest private food supplier says massive looting and vandalism occurred at four facilities in the city of Maracaibo during nationwide power outages, complicating efforts to distribute food and drinks to people in the area.
A mall employe inspects stores one day after the mall was looted, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Venezuela's largest private food supplier says massive looting and vandalism occurred at four facilities in the city of Maracaibo during nationwide power outages, complicating efforts to distribute food and drinks to people in the area. Henry Chirinos AP Photo
A mall employe inspects stores one day after the mall was looted, in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Venezuela's largest private food supplier says massive looting and vandalism occurred at four facilities in the city of Maracaibo during nationwide power outages, complicating efforts to distribute food and drinks to people in the area. Henry Chirinos AP Photo
CARACAS, Venezuela

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the last remaining American diplomats in Venezuela have left the country.

Pompeo said in a statement Thursday that he knows it is a "difficult moment" for the diplomats. He says the United States remains committed to supporting opposition leader Juan Guaido, who wants to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and hold elections.

A convoy was seen leaving the U.S. Embassy in Caracas in the morning, and the American flag is no longer flying outside the embassy.

Pompeo tweeted earlier this week that the diplomats would be withdrawn because they had become a "constraint" on U.S. policy. The Venezuelan government disputed Pompeo's account, saying it had instructed the U.S. diplomats to leave.

  Comments  