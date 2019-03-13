Official: Threatened Afghan journalist wounded by bomb blast

An Afghan official says a journalist who has long been threatened has been wounded in a bomb blast in southern Helmand province.
Omar Zwak, spokesman for the Helmand governor, says TV and radio journalist Nesar Ahmad Ahmadi was wounded by a sticky bomb that exploded as he was heading to the office in his vehicle. It happened in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, on Tuesday.
Zwak said Ahmadi had a leg wound and was transferred to Kabul for further treatment.
He is the director for Sabahoon radio and also a reporter for Sabahoon television broadcaster in Helmand.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in southern Afghanistan especially in Helmand.
The Taliban have been carrying out near-daily attacks across Afghanistan.
