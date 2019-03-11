Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

FILE - In this March 5, 2019, file photo, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton adjusts his glasses before an interview at the White House in Washington. Bolton told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, March 10, 2019 that China’s actions in the South China Sea are “completely unacceptable” and the U.S. will continue to pursue actions to prevent Beijing from turning the area into “a new Chinese province.” Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo